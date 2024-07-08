Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.12 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,345 shares of company stock worth $66,416,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DASH traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.04. 2,635,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,314. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.