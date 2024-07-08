Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 175,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,931. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $145.36. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

