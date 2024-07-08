Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Quanta Services by 715.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.66. The company had a trading volume of 547,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,346. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.