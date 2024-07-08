Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.12 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.86. The company had a trading volume of 981,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

