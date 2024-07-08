Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $165,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $43,973,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,738,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,466,735. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:APP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.