Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,424 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.77. 389,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $210.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.