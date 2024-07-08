Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 23,402 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $586,051,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,683,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total transaction of $1,212,559.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,543,314.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total transaction of $1,212,559.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,543,314.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,118 shares of company stock valued at $68,528,038 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $4.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.07. 1,547,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $373.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

