Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 18,376 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $409,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after buying an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 2,309,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,004,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,807,000 after buying an additional 169,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.91. 8,973,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,648,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

