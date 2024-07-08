Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.2 %

Progressive stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,629. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.78. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

