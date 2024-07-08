Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,451,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,351,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 531,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 521,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $68.57.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

