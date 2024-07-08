Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.