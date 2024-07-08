Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,380 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,155,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,537,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 219,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

