Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,544 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,642 shares of company stock valued at $99,787,293 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $132.40. 3,766,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,650. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 414.63, a PEG ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.