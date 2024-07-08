Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 17,285 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.16. 7,918,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,901. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

