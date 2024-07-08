Critical Contrast: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 57.46% 25.83% 25.35% Lattice Semiconductor 31.42% 28.61% 23.07%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $29.80 million 11.71 $17.12 million $3.55 20.34 Lattice Semiconductor $737.15 million 11.55 $259.06 million $1.56 39.67

This table compares NVE and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NVE and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 9 0 2.82

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $82.09, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than NVE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats NVE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

