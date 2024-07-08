Critical Analysis: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) vs. U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK)

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, meaning that its share price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S.A Bank and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A TriCo Bancshares 21.25% 9.75% 1.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriCo Bancshares $499.75 million 2.51 $117.39 million $3.28 11.51

This table compares U.S.A Bank and TriCo Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for U.S.A Bank and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A TriCo Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats U.S.A Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; credit and debit cards; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. Further, it provides checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts; equipment financing; certificate of deposit account registry service; certificated of deposit; and IntraFi cash service. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

