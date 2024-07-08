Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.73.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $880.84. 1,529,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,191. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $525.06 and a twelve month high of $887.79. The firm has a market cap of $390.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $816.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $747.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

