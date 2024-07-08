Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $183.18 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00010313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $183.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00044764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

