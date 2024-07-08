Coq Inu (COQ) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $100.32 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000162 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $6,658,338.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

