Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $287.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.75 and a 200-day moving average of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

