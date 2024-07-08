Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $205,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.68. 631,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,466. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.93. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

