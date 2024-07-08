Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 46 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Reliance were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at $186,693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,226,000 after buying an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Reliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Reliance by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.25.

Shares of RS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day moving average of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

