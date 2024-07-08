Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 1,114 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.73.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $7.09 on Monday, reaching $878.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,196. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $816.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $747.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $525.06 and a 12-month high of $887.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

