Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $244,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.86. 153,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

