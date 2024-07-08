CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.23 and last traded at $66.23. 127,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 527,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

CONMED Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,823,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,931,000 after purchasing an additional 289,996 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 36.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,349,000 after purchasing an additional 345,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

