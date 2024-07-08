Concordium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $27.74 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,269,290,758 coins and its circulating supply is 9,670,166,116 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

