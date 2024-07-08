Comparing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) & Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alliant Energy and Alternus Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliant Energy presently has a consensus target price of $51.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

79.9% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 17.53% 10.57% 3.38% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliant Energy and Alternus Clean Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $4.03 billion 3.28 $703.00 million $2.75 18.76 Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.50 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, packaging, and food industries, as well as wholesale customers comprising municipalities and rural electric cooperatives. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a Mississippi River barge, rail, and truck freight terminal in Illinois; freight brokerage services; wind turbine blade recycling services; and a rail-served warehouse in Iowa. Further, it holds interests in a natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a wind farm located in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Interstate Energy Corp. and changed its name to Alliant Energy Corporation in May 1999. Alliant Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

