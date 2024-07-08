Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 2.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $217.75 and last traded at $219.00. 2,615,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,642,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average is $204.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

