CNB Bank Sells 737 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.43. 920,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.