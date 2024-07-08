CNB Bank Sells 442 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 12,172,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,976,304. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.