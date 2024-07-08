CNB Bank Purchases 176 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.07. The stock had a trading volume of 111,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,237. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $254.40 and a one year high of $395.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

