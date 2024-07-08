CNB Bank Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $578.34. 2,808,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

