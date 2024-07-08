CNB Bank Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $2,755,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $495.24. The stock had a trading volume of 384,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.30. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

