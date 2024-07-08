CNB Bank Has $441,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $20.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $633.95. 530,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $658.39 and its 200-day moving average is $647.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

