CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $690.65. 2,659,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. The company has a market cap of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $640.84 and its 200 day moving average is $591.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

