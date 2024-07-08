Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $5,030,959.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $22,147,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $5,030,959.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $22,147,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $4,166,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,222,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,401,203.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,025 shares of company stock valued at $66,626,900 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cloudflare stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
