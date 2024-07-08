Citigroup Trims GSK (LON:GSK) Target Price to GBX 1,900

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from GBX 2,120 ($26.82) to GBX 1,900 ($24.03) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.82) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.66) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,766.25 ($22.34).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,511 ($19.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,386.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,672.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,504.59%.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,105.03). Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

