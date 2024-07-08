Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 2.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $30,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.59. 998,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,941. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

