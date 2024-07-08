Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.05. 472,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

