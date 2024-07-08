Choreo LLC Sells 9,793 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $36,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.41. 976,678 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

