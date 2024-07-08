Choreo LLC Sells 23,254 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $181.59. 361,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,866. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

