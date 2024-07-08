Choreo LLC Sells 134,450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,450 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 21,337,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,998,884. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

