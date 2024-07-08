Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 919,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.46.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

