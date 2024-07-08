Choreo LLC Purchases 500 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 425,935 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

