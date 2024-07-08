Choreo LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289,232 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.09. 8,408,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,472,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.