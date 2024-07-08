Choreo LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 974,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,478. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

