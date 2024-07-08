Choreo LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,870,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $76,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,617. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

