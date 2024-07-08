Choreo LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 287,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 243,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,589. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.