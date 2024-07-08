Choreo LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 287,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 243,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,589. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

