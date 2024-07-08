Choreo LLC Has $737,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 413,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after buying an additional 174,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $129.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

