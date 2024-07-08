Choreo LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,727 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 326,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. 23,488,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,246,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

